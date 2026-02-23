Assi Box Office collection day 4: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama maintains pace, earns Rs...

Assi's plot follows a determined attorney who takes on an urgent sexual assault trial while dealing with systemic obstacles and intense courtroom battles. The narrative explores institutional bias and gender equity issues while revealing how victims of sexual violence face social isolation.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 4: The latest movie from Anubhav Sinha, Assi, released in theatres on February 20 2026, features a strong story and a talented cast. The courtroom drama centres on Taapsee Pannu who portrays a lead character who fights for justice against physical assault charges. The movie shows socially relevant themes but it struggles to convert viewer interest into successful box office results.

Assi box office collection day 4

Assi has earned ₹4.6 crore at the Indian box office after its first four days of operation according to Sacnilk. The figures show a slow beginning which experienced minimal growth during the initial weekend and suffered major declines throughout the subsequent week.

Day 4, the first Monda,y the movie made about ₹0.4 crore on Monday according to Sacnilk's live data estimates, which include restricted advance statistics right up to 10:00 pm. The decline shows the major challenges that the movie faces in its weekly performance, which include competition from other films and its appeal to niche audiences.

More about Assi

The film features an impressive supporting cast, which includes Revathi Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Kani Kusruti, Vipul Gupta, Sahil Sethi and Satyajit Sharma. The lead role of the assault victim who appears in the court case is played by Kani Kusruti.

