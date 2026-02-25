Assi Box Office collection day 5: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama manages to CROSS Rs...

Assi Box Office Collection: According to the most recent Sacnilk report, Assi was able to raise 70 lakhs on the fifth day of its release. There is no growth on the weekday since the collection is the same as it was the day before.

Assi box office collection day 5: Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, was praised highly when it was first released. Anubhav Sinha's film examines the rising incidence of sexual assault against women. In the movie, Taapsee plays a lawyer who battles for justice for a victim of rape. The movie's box office performance has slowed over the week.

According to the most recent Sacnilk report, Assi was able to raise 70 lakhs on the fifth day of its release. There is no growth on the weekday since the collection is the same as it was the day before. After debuting at ₹1 crore, the movie saw some improvement on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹1.6 crore each. Assi has collected ₹5.6 crore in total on its 5th day (first Tuesday), according to Sacnilk.

Following their roles in the 2018 film Mulk and Thappad, which came out in 2020, Pannu and Sinha have now collaborated for the third time with Assi. Pannu plays the character of the rape victim's lawyer in the movie, while Kani Kusruti plays the role of the victim.

The film focuses on the challenges encountered during the police and judicial processes and centres on a Delhi woman's pursuit of justice after a terrible sexual assault.

