Assi Box Office collection day 8: Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama sees slight GROWTH on first Friday, earns Rs...

Assi Box Office Collection Day 8: Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, tackles the delicate and brutal topic of sexual assault. Following its theatrical debut last Friday, the courtroom drama drew a range of reactions from viewers. The movie was unable to get audiences into the cinemas. Now that it has been in cinemas for a week, let's examine how much the film has made on Day 8 of its release.

Assi box office collection day 8

Anubhav Sinha is the director of the movie, which stars Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer defending the victim in a sexual assault case. Since the movie's theatrical debut, its earnings have been in the single digits. According to the Sacnilk report (early estimates), the film has already earned Rs 0.15 crore on Day 8. As a result, the movie's weekly total revenue is Rs 7.1 crore net. The legal drama's total revenue, meanwhile, is Rs 7.5 crore.

Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, witnessed an overall 8.99% Hindi occupancy on Friday, February 27, 2026. The morning shows saw a footfall of 5.96. While the afternoon shows saw 12.01% occupancy rate. The data for the evening and night shows will be available shortly.

About Assi

Taapsee Pannu plays lawyer Raavi in the Anubhav Sinha-directed movie. In addition to Taapsee, important parts in the film are played by Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kani Kusruti. In the movie, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah makes a guest cameo.

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu have worked together on a film for the third time. Mulk and Thappad were among the earlier movies. The movie Assi was released on February 20, 2026.

