Assi X Review: Taapsee Pannu ROARS back in thought-provoking courtroom drama, netizens hail her for....

Assi Twitter Review: Assi, the much-awaited drama thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring the vibrant Taapsee Pannu, finally debuted on big screens today, February 20, 2026. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, and Revathy in addition to Taapsee.

Many reviewers began posting their early thoughts on the social media site X (previously Twitter) after seeing the preview performance in the theatres. Let's highlight how the audience responded at first.

Assi Twitter review

A user wrote, "Must watch the movie Assi. @anubhavsinha brilliant direction and the outstanding performances by @taapsee and Kani Kusruti will shake you to the core and force you to think about what’s happening in our society."

Must watch the movie Assi. @anubhavsinha brilliant direction and the outstanding performances by @taapsee and Kani Kusruti will shake you to the core and force you to think about what’s happening in our society.#Assi #OutstandingPerformance #MovieReview #Review pic.twitter.com/TIWvLgRoR9 — Rakesh Shrivastava (@RakeshShriv) February 14, 2026

Another user said, "ASSI is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that unsettles and stays with you, powered by a gripping premise and solid performances by #TaapseePannu and #KaniKusruti."

A third commented, "Assi is not just a courtroom drama — it is a bold and thought-provoking social mirror..."

About Assi

The plot of the film involves more than just court cases. Assi raises challenging topics, including morality, accountability, and the type of civilisation being built for the coming generation. The story's emotional centre is Kani Kusruti's character, even if the legal battle drives the plot along.

Assi is a gripping courtroom drama that lingers in your mind due to its superb performances, especially those of Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, and its intriguing concept.

