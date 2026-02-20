Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office collection day 1: Can Taapsee Pannu's film BEAT Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer?

Assi will clash at the box office with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein, which serves a different audience than its romantic drama.

Taapsee Pannu will return to theatres with Assi, which Anubhav Sinha produced as a tense social drama. The actor-director duo has previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films like Mulk and Thappad. In Assi, Taapsee performs her role as a lawyer who fights for justice for a rape victim and brings a powerful courtroom battle, which will make viewers think deeply about the case. The film will clash at the box office with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Do Deewane Seher Mein, which serves a different audience than its romantic drama.

The two films were released on February 20, which creates a unique showdown between an intense social drama and a lighthearted romantic film. The opening day box office results will show how two different film genres compete for audience interest.

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection

On the opening day, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama opened to rave reviews and managed to earn Rs 0.03 crore till now (early Sacnilk estimate). On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer has garnered Rs 0.08 crore on its first day of release. It will be interesting to see how both films perform on the weekends.

About Assi

Assi revolves around Parima (Kani Kusruti), a teacher who is kidnapped and gang-raped. The film is based on her trauma and her struggle to get justice. Taapsee Pannu plays lawyer Ravi (who fights for justice for Parima). Manoj Pahwa plays the father of one of the accused, and Zeeshan Ayyub plays Parima's husband. Revathi has been cast as the judge.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Sheher Mein stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. This romantic drama film from Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions is generating tremendous buzz among audiences, who are eagerly awaiting its release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more