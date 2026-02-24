Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 4: Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur's films STRUGGLE to cross Rs...

Taapsee Pannu's Assi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein, which was released amid low hype, failed to gross a fair amount of money domestically. Both films failed to draw a full house on their first Monday of release.

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 4: Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Sheher Mein and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama, Assi, premiered on February 20. Both films, which were released amid a low hype, failed to gross a fair amount of money domestically. Both films failed to draw a full house on their first Monday of release.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office day 4

Since its release, Do Deewane Seher Mein's collection has decreased. A mediocre ₹1.25 crore was earned during the film's opening. On the second day of its release, the Mrunal Thakur film brought in an additional ₹1.5 crore, and on Sunday, it brought in ₹1.45 crore. The movie's earnings fell to less than ₹1 crore on Monday.

Sacnilk says that the film barely made ₹65 Lakh, taking the total to ₹ 4.85 crore. Do Deewane Seher Mein is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions under the direction of Ravi Udyawar. In collaboration with Ravi Udyawar Films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga are producing the movie.

Assi box office collection day 4

Similar commercial trends were observed at Taapsee Pannu's Assi. Due to favourable word-of-mouth, the courtroom drama enjoyed a tiny increase over the weekend from its opening of ₹1 crore. The film made ₹1.6 crore on Saturday and 1.6 crore on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, Assi made ₹0.75 Cr on the first Monday of release. After a four-day theatrical run, the movie's total is ₹ 4.95 crore.

Assi cast

Assi cast includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Taapsee in the main role. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa all make cameos.

Assi is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Sinha under the Benaras Mediaworks Production label.

