Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office collection day 6: Taapsee Pannu's film STANDS ahead of Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama, earns Rs...

Taapsee Pannu's Assi edges ahead of Do Deewane Seher Mein at the Day 6 box office. While both films struggle, Assi sees a slight rise, overtaking the romantic drama starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 6: In India, both films are having trouble at the box office. But by the end of the first week, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama has finally grabbed centre stage. On Wednesday, the movie's box office receipts increased, but the romance picture starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi saw a further drop.

Assi box office collection day 6

Despite having a strong ensemble, the Taapsee Pannu film has had a single-digit box office total ever since it came out. Also, the courtroom drama made Rs 0.55 crore at the box office on Day 6, according to the Sacnilk report. As a result, the film has now made a total of Rs 6.3 crore. At the same time, the movie has made Rs 7.4 crore in India.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹50 lakh at the box office. Adding the sixth-day collection, the total stands at ₹5.75 crore in India. Do Deewane Seher Mein had an overall 6.93 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (21.00%).

About Assi

Taapsee Pannu plays lawyer Raavi in the Anubhav Sinha-directed film. Besides her, Revathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Kani Kusruti play important parts. In the movie, Naseeruddin Shah makes a unique appearance. Kani has depicted the victim of sexual assault in the film. For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha have reunited after starring in films like "Mulk" and "Thappad."

The movie Assi was released on February 20, 2026. At the box office, it faced up against Ravi Udywar's Do Deewane Seher Mein, which starred Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Despite a strong start at the box office, the movie's receipts kept dropping. In collaboration with Ravi Udyawar Films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga are funding the film, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar.

