Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama BEATS Mrunal Thakur’s film, earns Rs…

Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur's film Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein released on the same day with no other big competition. However, the box office collections of both films are still in the single digits.

Audiences have been witnessing tough competition between two recent releases at the box office. By the end of the first week, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama film Assi has taken a slight lead. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic film Do Deewane Sheher Mein has seen a steady decline in its earnings. In the beginning, Do Deewane Seher Mein outshone Assi at the box office, but later Assi took the lead.

Assi Box Office collection day 7

On the sixth day of release, the film Assi has collected Rs 0.55 crore at the box office, while on the seventh day it earned Rs 0.54 crore. Thus, the total collection of the film has now reached Rs. 6.89 crore.

Assi theatre occupancy

The overall Hindi occupancy of Assi on Thursday was 7.51 percent. The viewership was 4.66 percent in the morning show, 8.89 percent in the afternoon, 6.61 percent in the evening, and 9.89 percent in the night.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office collection day 7

Talking about Do Deewane Sheher Mein, the film earned Rs 0.37 crore on the seventh day, while its collection on the sixth day was Rs 0.45 crore, showing an 18% drop in collection. The total collection of the film in seven days is Rs. 6.17 crore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein theatre occupancy

On Thursday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 6.19 percent. The viewership was 5.13 percent in morning shows, 7.18 percent in afternoon shows, 5.57 percent in evening shows, and 6.87 percent in night shows. Do Deewane Seher Mein has not witnessed an increase in collection after day 2 of release.

All about Assi

Assi was released on February 20, 2026. Anubhav Sinha has directed the film. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a lawyer in the film. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. Naseeruddin Shah has a special appearance in the film. Kani Kusruti plays the role of a victim of sexual abuse in the film, which is an important part of the story.

All about Do Deewane Seher Mein

On the other hand, Do Deewane Sheher Mein has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ravi Udyawar Films, Prernaa Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga. The film is based on a romantic story, but at the moment, it has not had much success at the box office. In the coming days, it will be seen how much change comes to both films' earnings.

