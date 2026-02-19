Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office prediction: Will Taapsee Pannu's film beat Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur starrer?

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein: Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited legal drama Assi will clash with Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur-starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein at the box office on February 20, 2026. Read on to know what the day 1 box office collection will be like.

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein: Taapsee Pannu has reunited with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for Assi. This will be their third film togeether. In the past, the actor-director duo had worked on popular films including Mulk and Thappad. In Assi, Taapsee -who has often been lauded for her acting prowess - essays the role of a lawyer who fights for justice of a brutal rape case victim. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama which is also slated for February 20 release. Since both these films belong two very different genres, viewers would pick the film in accordance with their personal preference. We tell you how much these movies will end up earning at the Box Office on opening day.

Assi Day 1 Box Office Prediction

Assi's advance booking had opened on Wednesday, two days before it releases in theatres. As suggested by reports, Assi is expected to earn Rs 1.50-2 crore on the day of its release at the domestic box office. Optimistic estimates suggest that the film could also earn RS 2.50 crore net in India, but this depends on what the viewers have to say. Going by this figure, the film is expected to open to the kind of figures which were earlier earned by Mulk. For the unversed, Mulk was the first project which Anubhav and Taapsee had done together. It had earned Rs 1.70 crore in 2018 on the day of its release. Mulk was able to earn Rs 29 crore. It was made on the budget of Rs 18 crore.

What is Assi about?

Assi revolves around a teacher Parima (Kani Kusruti), who is kidnapped and gang-raped. The film explores the trauma she is subjected and her battle to get justice. (Taapsee Pannu). The film features Taapsee Pannu as advocate Raavi (who fights for Parima's justice), Manoj Pahwa as father of one of the accused and Zeeshan Ayyub as Parima’s husband. Revathy has been roped in to play the judge.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Day 1 Box Office Prediction

According to reports, the film could earn btween Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.50 crore on its first day. The makers had officially announced that the advance booking of the film were made open today.

What is Do Deewane Seher Mein about?

Do Deewane Seher Mein features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions’ upcoming romantic drama has been successful in generating massive buzz among the viewers who are waiting for its release. It promises an unconventional take on romance and captures itg beautifully through tender silences, and fleeting glances.

