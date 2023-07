Asur 2 is one of the most loved web series in the country. It stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, and more celebs in it. Arshad Warsi is being praised for his role in the web series. He plays DJ, a cop who is on the hunt for a serial killer. Arshad Warsi has opened up on how he still does not feel like a part of the industry even after 27 years. The actor also thanked the OTT boom which is giving recognition to actors like him. Continue reading why Arshad said so below... Also Read - Asur 2 on JioCinema hailed most popular Indian show on IMDb worldwide

Arshad Warsi says he cannot say he is a part of the industry

Arshad Warsi debuted in the Hindi film industry about 27 years ago. He starred in Tere Mere Sapne which came out in 1996. Arshad is still waiting to build his credibility as an actor. He says it is tough for actors like him since he does not belong to the industry. "Sadly, I've been here for almost 27 years, and I still can't say that I'm part of the industry," Arshad tells an online entertainment news portal. He elaborates his statement with reason, saying that it takes him a long to climb back to the position he was in after delivering a flop.

Furthermore, Arshad says that one has to be strong enough to say no. He claimed that he has been offered a lot of cop roles since Asur. But he has turned down many. Arshad adds that there are some which he finds fabulous and that he is doing some of them. Arshad Warsi has been grabbing headlines in the entertainment news for his acting chops in some amazing projects these days.

Arshad Warsi talks about getting recognition after the OTT boom

Arshad Warsi says that the OTT expansion and flourish have given actors like him a platform which is performance oriented. Unlike the commercial film industry where hero-heroine plotlines are at the core. Arshad believes because of these platforms actors like him are exploring and flourishing. OTT does not have the need to be a quintessential hero and hence, has a space for everyone. "Guys like me, who don't look like hero types, are finally getting recognised," he tells Hindustan Times.

Arshad Warsi has played some iconic characters such as Madhav in Golmaal, Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS, Adi in Dhamaal, Jagdish Tyagi in Jolly LLB and now Dhananjay Rajpoot aka DJ in Asur.