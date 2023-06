Arshad Warsi is riding high on the success of his latest web series Asur 2. The crime thriller series explores the reincarnation of asur kali who wants to change the world set by kalki. The web series stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, and more in titular roles. The web series is running successfully on Jio cinema and has received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Warsi who plays the lead opened up on the third sequel and how his family reacted to the show. Also Read - Jolly LLB 3: Lawyers Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to team up for a new case?

The first chapter of Asur was released in 2020 garnering much love and popularity. Ever since fans have been eagerly waiting for Asur 2 and their wait finally came to an end when the makers released the second chapter. While, Asur 2 is enjoying the success has hinted at chapter 3. He believes that it will be foolish of the makers to not make Asur 3. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "If you are watching a series and you are enjoying it, you want closure. You want to see what happens in the end. If someone shuts the film 30 minutes before the end, I'd kill them."

Meanwhile, Asur 2 is basking in praise across the world but surprisingly Arshad Warsi's family has not watched it. The actor who is promoting the show in another interview with Etimes opened up on the reaction he has received from his family. He revealed that his wife Maria Goretti has not seen Asur and she is also not interested in it. She has her own reason for not liking scary things. The actor further made a big revelation saying Maria doesn't like most of his work and she is very clear about it. However, she believes that Arshad is a good actor who does bad projects.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi recently confirmed Jolly LLB 3 with . Arshad who started the courtroom drama franchise Jolly LLB in 2013 will team up with the lawyer of Jolly LLB 2 to extend the film series to its third installment. He also has a bunch of exciting projects including Golmaal 5 and 4.