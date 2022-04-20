and 's wedding kept all of us glued to social media. While it was an intimate affair, the pictures from the wedding festivities made everyone go crazy. From mehendi to the wedding, the candid pictures from Ranbir and Alia's wedding left everyone in awe. Well, it seems, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding has inspired another top couple to get hitched. Whispers are being heard in the industry that actress and 's daughter Athiya Shetty is all set to take the plunge with her cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul. Also Read - Karan Kundrra OPENS up about his marriage plans with Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship has been known to all. On social media, the couple often shares loved-up pictures expressing their love for each other. Now, a report in Pinkvilla states that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are going to get married by the end of this year. It is going to be a winter wedding for the two and they will exchange the wedding vows through South Indian traditions. Suniel Shetty was born in Mangalore and KL Rahul too has his roots in the South. Thus, a South Indian wedding ceremony is being planned for the couple. It has also been stated that wedding preparations have already begun.

It was recently that Athiya Shetty had penned a mushy post on KL Rahul's birthday. Sharing some love-soaked pictures, she wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday."

We defintely can't wait to witness another big wedding. It is reported that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for more than three years. Athiya has also been accompanying him on his cricketing tours. She had once even posed with the wives of cricketers.