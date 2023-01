Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot on Monday. The couple is now officially married after dating for three years. The wedding was a close affair in attendance of close family and friends at ’s Khandala farmhouse. Many Bollywood celebs and fraternity people send in their warm wishes for the new couple. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: First official wedding pictures of Bollywood couples that took our breath away [VIEW HERE]

Athiya Shetty, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The two took the wedding vows today in the late afternoon. Post the wedding Anna along with his son Ahan Shetty distributed sweets among paparazzi outside the venue to celebrate the special day. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Couple makes first public appearance as Mr and Mrs; look the happiest as they pose for shutterbugs [VIEW PICS]

The couple shared beautiful pictures of their wedding on Instagram. They mentioned that they got married in a home that has given them immense joy and serenity. With heart full of gratitude the duo also seek for blessings in their new journey of togetherness. Below the post, many Bollywood celebs congratulated the couple. Also Read - KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding: Bride's father Suniel Shetty got emotional, broke down during pheras [Read Deets]

shared their official post on her Instagram stories expressing how happy she is for the bride and wishing both happiness and love for a new chapter. The Bhediya actress also commented on the post congratulating Athiyaa and sent lots of love to the two. Other actors like , , Bhumi Pednekar Vikrant Massey, Karishma Kapoor, and more congratulated Athiya and KL Rahul.

and also shared the post on their Instagram stories to congratulate the newlyweds. From the cricket industry, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli commented congratulations with hearts. IPL team Lucknow super giants also wished the couple.

Talking about their love story, Athiya and Rahul first met in 2019. A mutual friend played like cupid in their relationship. They fell in love after meeting through a common friend and since then their love affair took over the internet. Accepting their dating rumours the couple made their relationship public last year through Instagram post.