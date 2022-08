Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. But, they have never spoken about their wedding publicly. Recently, there were reports that Athiya and Rahul are all set to tie the knot in the coming three months. Reacting to reports, Athiya's dad and Bollywood superstar revealed that the lovebirds will get married when they will be free from their work commitments. Also Read - Suniel Shetty birthday special: Remarkable transformation of Dhadkan actor at 61 will leave your jaw dropped

When Suniel was asked about whether there was some kind of wedding preparation happening at this moment, he told Instant Bollywood, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Aisa Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (I think whenever the kids will decide. Rahul is currently having a busy schedule which includes Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour and Australia tour. When kids will get a break from work, the marriage will happen. You can get married in a day, right?)

A few weeks ago, it was reported that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with KL Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. It was reported that that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.

Last month, Athiya had broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with KL Rahul. She responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few of months and wrote on Instagram, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."