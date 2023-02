Before Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married to each other. Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty got their daughter married in their Khandala farmhouse. It's been a couple of days only. Athiya Shetty is back in Mumbai and is often spotted out and about in the city bustling through her daily work and routine. Recently, Kiara Advani's no makeup look with no Sindoor or mangalsutra went viral. It is believed to be from their Delhi reception. Kiara is seen posing with Sidharth and others. Netizens questioned the same. And now, Athiya Shetty is also being trolled for the same.

Athiya Shetty gets spotted in the city

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made headlines for their beautiful wedding a couple of days ago. And now, Athiya Shetty has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for her simple look as she is spotted in the city. Athiya is seen in denim and a blue crop top shirt style. She has let her hair loose. Athiya has no makeup on and yet looks darn pretty. She walked out of the salon and posed for the paps a little before getting into her car and leaving.

Watch Athiya Shetty's video here:

Athiya Shetty gets trolled for wearing no Sindoor or Mangalsutra

However, Athiya Shetty's simple look is being trolled online by netizens. People are commenting that Athiya doesn't look like a newly married bride. They are saying that by looking at her nobody would say that she is a newly married woman. Check out the comments here:

Athiya Shetty was previously spotted in the city and when paparazzi asked her to pose, the actress rushed into the car without posing. Back then, Athiya was trolled for throwing attitude. However, trolling for her simple look, that’s plain mean. She would not be the type to deck up all the time. As it is, Athiya looks comfortable in casuals. And besides, that’s her choice.