KL Rahul suffered an injury while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL a couple of days ago. And it is because of his injury that the cricketer will not play in the WTC championship happening in June. KL Rahul is in London with Athiya Shetty and their friends. And a video from their London stay went viral a couple of hours ago. It so happened that a video from a nightclub surfaced with KL Rahul sitting and enjoying a performance. Netizens online believed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are at a strip club. And soon it broke news.

Athiya Shetty gives clarification about her and KL Rahul's alleged strip club video

Video of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty from the club quickly went viral online and grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. Netizens were shocked and surprised and passed comments on them both. And now, Athiya has clarified the location amidst the controversy that it has courted. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress says that usually, she chooses to stay silent on everything but it is necessary to take a stand for oneself sometimes. "Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context, check your facts before reporting." She wrote while also adding, "Peace and love."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were dating each other for a while before they tied the knot earlier this year. The wedding happened in the grandest manner at Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's farmhouse in Lonavala. A lot of celebs and friends attended the wedding and blessed the couple. Suniel Shetty cannot stop praising his son-in-law and also defends him when the trolls come out charging at the young cricketer. Just when KL Rahul was injured the handsome hunk actor shared that there’s nothing he can say. Rahul will only shut the detractors by playing well on the field.

When the video went viral, netizens commented saying what kind of honeymoon phase, they were in. People also defended them both as Athiya has tagged along with him too.