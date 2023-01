Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was held at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Since a few days, the wedding preparations had begun at the homes of the bride and groom. They tried to keep their wedding deets under wraps, and reportedly, even imposed a pictures policy for the guests. Now, as they exchanged their wedding vows, they have shared their official wedding pictures on social media. Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Haldi pictures get leaked? Check pics and truth behind the viral photos

Entertainment News: Meet the new Mr and Mrs in town

Going by the pictures, one can definitely say that this is a match made in heaven. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had been dating for a while now and finally, they have now become Mr and Mrs. Also Read - KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty wants to be a father and not Father-In-Law to cricketer damaad, 'Woh part main acche se nibhata hoon'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Yesterday, a sangeet ceremony was held. A video went viral that suggested that the bride, groom, friends and family danced on hit numbers from 's Pathaan and more. Guests like Ishant Sharma, Varun Aaron, Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty and others attended the big wedding. Suniel Shetty also stepped out to great the paparazzi and distribute sweets to celebrate the occassion. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty distribute sweets to paparazzi [View Pics and Videos]

Earlier, took to his Twitter handle to send his best wishes to the couple and even congratulate and wife on their daughter's marriage.

Check out the tweet below:

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

We wish the couple a happily ever after.