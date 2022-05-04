There have been multiple reports about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. While the couple has not yet openly spoken up about their relationship, their social media PDA and public appearances clearly prove that they are in love with each other. It was reported that the wedding will take place in December this year and preparations for the same have already started. Athiya’s brother and actor, , recently opened up about the rumoured wedding of his sister with the cricketer. Also Read - Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer to serve as sequel to four Marvel titles including Spider-Man [View Full List]

While talking to Dainik Bhaskar about the Eid celebration and the wedding, Ahan said, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

"Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well," the Tadap actor added.

While Ahan has denied the reports of the wedding, a source had told BollywoodLife, " is damn emotional about daughter Athiya's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. He has already begun preparations for the winter wedding that's in December. Suniel Shetty has booked the best of hotels, caterers, and designers for his daughter's wedding."

"Suniel is very happy with Athiya's choice. KL Rahul is the perfect fit in the Shetty family and they couldn't be happier to have him. The wedding will be one grand affair. Mostly, the wedding will take place at a 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Everyone from the industry will be invited. Not only from Bollywood but even cricketers who are extremely close to KL Rahul will be present to give their blessings to the couple,” the source added.