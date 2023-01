These days, Bollywood news is filled with dating and confirmation rumours or wedding rumours of Bollywood celebs. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for some years now. They have been painting the town red with their adorable love story and PDA moments. And for a long time now, there have been rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul going to tie the knot soon. It has been said that Athiya and Rahul were going to tie the knot in January 2023. And now, fresh updates have come up about the 'wedding' o Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. And it seems like they are going to follow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's footsteps. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Emotional father Suniel Shetty has begun preparations for the December shaadi? [Exclusive]

Athiya-KL Rahul to follow Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

In April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in their residence in Vaastu. It was a grand wedding yet a private one. And guess what, if the report in ETimes, is anything to go by, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul might follow the same suit. As per the report, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are going to tie the knot in 's lavish Khandala bungalow. The luxurious bungalow is surrounded by hills and scenic views. Also Read - Athiya Shetty BREAKS her silence on link-up rumours – watch EXCLUSIVE interview

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding to be a private affair

Ditching the lavish wedding ceremonies like that of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and others, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul might have a grand yet very homely wedding. However, it's gonna be a private affair much like the other Bollywood couples. As per the report, their wedding would have some popular and important names from the film and cricket world.

Last month, when Suniel Shetty was spotted at the trailer launch of Dharavi Bank, he said that the wedding might happen soon. However, later, when asked about the wedding, Suniel joked about revealing the wedding dates to him as well so that he can attend his daughter's wedding too.