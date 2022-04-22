Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to rent a luxurious sea-facing apartment together: Report

After Brhamastra duo and , it seems the next big Bollywood wedding would be of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. The actress and the cricketer recently made news when the reports stating that the two will get married by the end of the year surfaced. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for some time, however, the two lovebirds took their own sweet time to make it official. And once that was done, the mushy posts for each other followed. Well, Athiya and Rahul have made it to the news again. And this time about living together. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa or Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – which on-screen wedding are you most excited for? Vote now

A report in Pinkvilla states that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are soon going to rent a love nest together. Uh-huh, and it's going to be a luxurious apartment with a sea-facing view. Now, isn't that stunning? The rent of their luxurious abode is said to be Rs 10 lakh per month. That's right. Meanwhile, the report states that Athiya and KL Rahul will be having a winter wedding. The prep for their wedding has already begun, it seems. It will be a Mangalorean wedding as both Shetty and KL Rahul hail from the South.

Recently, Athiya reacted to her wedding rumours with her cricketer beau. The actress was snapped at the airport, jetting off somewhere. The paparazzi took the opportunity to ask about the same. Athiya dodged the question. She said, 'Arre yaar,' and walked off waving bye-bye to the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Athiya and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for about 3 years. Ever since Athiya made her relationship official, she has been accompanying him on his tours. Likewise, KL Rahul has been accompanying his ladylove on events. He was seen with her at 's movie, Tadap's premiere.