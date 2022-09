Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship has been in the news for the past few years. Their social media PDA has grabbed everyone’s attention, and the actress has also accompanied the cricketer a few times during his tours. Well, there have been reports that the couple will be tying the knot this year, and their fans are excited to know everyone about the wedding. While celebs prefer to get married at an international destination or at a plush hotel, Athiya and Rahul will be taking a different route.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul are ditching the 5-star hotel and they will be tying the knot in 's home in Khandala, Jahaan. While the venue has been decided by the families, the date will be finalised by KL Rahul, according to his work schedule.

Jahaan is very close to Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s hearts. They had build it 17 years ago.

Reportedly, many Bollywood celebs will be attending the wedding as Suniel Shetty shares a great bond with mostly the whole industry. While the date is not yet confirmed reportedly the close ones attending the wedding have been informed to keep themselves free from December last week to January first week.

Many cricketers and actresses have got married like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan- Sagarika Ghatge, and Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra. Now, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be seen joining the league of cricketer-actress jodi.

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Hero opposite , and later was seen in movies like and . Her performance in Motichoor Chaknachoor had impressed everyone but the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Currently, Athiya has no films lined up.