Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Emotional father Suniel Shetty has begun preparations for the December shaadi? [Exclusive]

One more couple from the industry is all set to get married and it's Suniel Shetty's beloved daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. It was reported that KL Rahul and Athiya are madly in love with each other and are ready to take one step ahead inter the relationship. And now Bollywoodlife exclusively gets you the details about this big Shaadi. A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " is damn emotional about daughter Athiya's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. He has already begun the preparation for the winter wedding that is in December. has booked the best of hotels, caterers, and designers for his daughter's wedding."

The source further adds, " Suniel is very happy with Athiya's choice. KL Rahul is the perfect fit in the Shetty family and they couldn't be happier to have him. The wedding will be one grand affair. Mostly the wedding will take place in Juhu's five-star hotel. Everyone from the industry will be invited. Not only from Bollywood but even cricketers who are extremely close to KL Rahul will be present to give their blessings to the couple".

"It's been a long time since one hasn't witnessed a grand wedding affair in Bollywood and Suniel Shetty wants everyone to enjoy his daughter's wedding and so it will only be a lavish affair. Athiya who was extremely close to her grandfather also desired to see her wedding, however, that didn't happen. Suniel Shetty sir is extremely emotional right now and is doing his best to fulfil his father's desire", concludes the source.

Athiya and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples and their PDA often sends their fans into a meltdown. Talking about the wedding, the couple hasn't yet spoken about it. Recently when Athiya was spotted at the airport she refuse to talk about it. But the wedding is happening soon and we can't wait.