Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's reported wedding is around the corner. All their fans are super excited to see them as Mr and Mrs. As per reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going to get married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. It is going to be an intimate affair with only a handful of guests being invited. As per a latest report in Zoom Digital, a total of 100 guests have been invited by the star couple including friends and family. All the guests have been given strict instructions.

All about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

As per the report, all the guests have been asked to not take any pictures at the wedding. Their phones are being kept away, states the report further. Well, this is the rule that many Bollywood couples have incorporated for their glamorous shaadi. Starting with and , couples like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more also ensured that no photos were taken at their wedding and only post the pheras, they shared their official wedding pictures on social media. It seems Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are following the same trend by asking their guests to not click pictures at their wedding.

Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's D-day date is January 23. The wedding festivities are expected to begin on January 21. Recently, a video showed that the outside of KL Rahul's residence has already been decked up with lights. Many reports also suggest that a party will be held for cricketers' friends and Bollywood celebrities in the month of May post the IPL schedule. The couple is yet to make an official announcement about anything on social media.

Both the families have maintained staoic silence on the topic. Neither or any member from KL Rahul's family has divulged any official shaadi detail as yet.