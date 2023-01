Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to get hitched. As per the reports, their wedding is going to take place on January 23. The wedding venue is said to be Suniel Shetty's massive farmhouse in Khandala. A lot of reports about the guest list are hitting the headlines. Both families have maintained complete silence on the big fat wedding and ensured that none of the details get revealed in the media. However, a video of the wedding venue has now surfaced on the internet.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani gives a glimpse of Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse that has been decked up in golden decor and lights. It does look like a proper wedding setup with mandap and more. As per the reports, the wedding is going to take place on January 23 and wedding festivities began on January 21. As per a report in Zoom Digital, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have invited only 100 guests who have been strictly asked to not click any picture at the wedding. In the past, many Bollywood couples have used this no phones at the wedding policy to ensure that no pictures get leaked online. It is expected that Athiya and KL Rahul will share official pictures on their respective social media accounts.

Further, it is reported that the couple will organise for a lavish bash after the IPL wraps up. Cricketers and Bollywood stars would be reportedly attending the bash. Now fans are just waiting to see Athiya and KL Rahul dressed up as bride and groom. But well, it seems we will have to wait for a day more provided they do share pics on social media.