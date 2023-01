Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding is a much-discussed topic. For a long time now, fans have been anticipating their shaadi and well, finally it seems it's happening. If rumours are to be believed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are set to tie the knot on January 23, 2023. Both the stars and their families have maintained complete silence on it but many speculations are being made that their wedding will be a close-knit affair and will take place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Now it seems shaadi preps have begun. Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Inside pictures of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse will leave you mesmerised

KL Rahul's home decked up with lights

A video has made its way to the internet that shows lights being put up outside cricketer KL Rahul's home. It is being assumed that these lights are a part of shaadi prep that has already begun at the cricketer's home. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have not hidden their love and rather through social media, they often share their feelings for each other. They make for a wonderful couple and fans simply cannot wait to KL Rahul as the groom while Athiya decked up as a bride. Also Read - Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Bollywood star kids who are ruling the headlines for their alleged love affairs

Check out the video of KL Rahul's building decoration below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

As per reports, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on January 21. It is a very close-knit affair and only handful of people are expected to attend the wedding. At the sangeet ceremony, Athiya's parents and Mana Shetty, brother and best friend Akansha Rajan are expected to perform. Some reports also suggest that stars like , , Viraat Kohli and MS Dhoni are also invited. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding is expected to be a traditional one. Well, fans definitely are waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the official wedding pictures of the two. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to follow Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's footsteps with wedding venue [Check Deets]