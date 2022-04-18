Athiya Shetty pens lovey-dovey post for BF KL Rahul on his birthday; Akansha Ranjan has hilarious reaction

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are in love. So much that the actress even accompanies him on his tours. They have been tight-lipped on their affair but on social media, they are pretty open about it. Their social media PDA often calls for attention. Today, being KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya Shetty made a lovey-dovey post on social media. The actress shared a series of pictures and that are pure love. In the pictures, we see Athiya Shetty hugging KL Rahul and also strolling through the forest together whilst holding hands. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V impresses LPGA pro Danielle Kang with his golf skills; fans say, 'Tae's so talented in everything' - view tweets

In the caption, Athiya Shetty wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday." It received sweet comments from fans and friends. A lot of people wished KL Rahul and called them cute. Malvika Mohanan, , Anushka Ranjan, Sikander Kher and others dropped comments. Akansha Ranjan who is said to be Athiya Shetty's bestie also left a comment. But she left a funny comment. She wrote, "Except another bubble." Lol! Check out Athiya's post below:

On his birthday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are together. Just a few hours ago, the actress had shared a picture on her Insta stories and gave a glimpse of her breakfast date with the cricketer. She even joked that finally he is sharing her breakfast with her.

Earlier, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur, KL Rahul had opened up about his relationship and said, "We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training."