Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most adored lovebirds of Bollywood. The two have been going steady since a couple of years now. KL Rahul had gone to Germany for treatment for an injury some days back, and she had also accompanied him. Athiya Shetty who is a fave with designers and luxe brands has been in the news for her winter wedding with the ace cricketer. Athiya Shetty took to social media to share a picture of KL Rahul and her. She captioned it as her Favourite pic. Karisma Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff and Malavika Mohanan sent hearts to the pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were together during the India and England series. She spent weeks with him. Reports were rife on how Suniel Shetty was gearing up for a winter wedding for his daughter and her cricketer beau. Athiya Shetty had debunked the wedding rumours with an Insta story. She wrote, "I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in 3 months." Her brother Ahan Shetty who made his debut with Tadap also dismissed the gossip as baseless.

Ahan Shetty had told Dainik Bhaskar months back that no arrangements were made for a wedding. He said there was no marriage and he could not give anyone a date for the same. KL Rahul was seen with the Shetty family for the premiere of Tadap which was the debut vehicle of Ahan Shetty. Athiya Shetty has done just four films so far. Her most successful movie so far has been Mubarakan. She played the role of Binkle in the comedy.