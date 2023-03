Athiya Shetty looked ravishing in a purple shimmery attire as she walked the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week. The girl made heads turn, and how. Athiya has been the soft target of the social media trolls, and once again the actress got trolled, this time for her walk, and the netizens took nasty digs at her, from her walk to her acting skills. Before this, Athiya Shetty was trolled for her first appearance after getting married to cricketer KL Rahul for not applying anything like a newlywed. Athiya is definitely aware of the social media trolls, but the girl likes to stay away from the negativity and always has a Zen reaction to it.

Watch the video of Athiya Shetty badly trolled for her walk on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Athiya made her acting debut with Hero opposite in 2015, and later she was seen in (2017). Her last film with , , was in 2019, but it never released in theaters. But people loved her acting skills as it played on OTT, and many wondered why the film wasn't released in theatres.

Having said that, after doing three films, Athiya's acting career didn't take off like her father's, , and she often gets criticised for being favoured just like other star kids. But you never know; Athiya might make a comeback with a surprise film, as she is a good actor and has appeared in all these films. There are many actors who start slowly but definitely make a mark, and we hope Athiya is one of them. Athiya's net worth is reportedly around 3-4 crores despite not doing back-to-back films, as she does endorsements and ramp walks for which the star kid charges bomb. Her wedding to comedian KL Rahul recently made headlines, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their wedding photos.