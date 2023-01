Athiya Shetty was spotted last night on a dinner date with cricketer hubby KL Rahul, the Mubarakan actress looked super chic in her casuals and she chose to not go typical like every bride after their wedding and even her wedding pictures are big proof that she chose to be subtle and elegant. But Athiya Shetty was badly trolled for the same and got questioned for being over westernised as she didn't don anything after her marriage almost every Indian girl does. Athiya wore an oversized printed shirt with light blue denim jeans and was not wearing anything like a typical Indian bride after their marriage.

Watch the video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posing together as they step out on a dinner date after their marriage.

One useer commented, " Yaar thoda toh indian pana dikhate. Foreigners k jaise rehna khana peena pehenna sab kar hi dia hai .. newly wed k jaise ane mein sharam atti hai inko.. Another user said Athiya is not at all looking like a newlywed, " Lag he nahi rha h k newly sadi huya hai". Just before making her public appearance with hubby KL Rahul, Athiya was spotted at the salon where she once again got trolled for her attitude and the netizens slammed 's daughter and picked her for her arrogance towards the paparazzi.

Watch the viral video of Athiya Shetty getting trolled for her first public appearance after getting married to KL Rahul

Athiya and KL Rahul got married in January 22 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse and later they even posed for the shutterbugs. The couple might host a gran wedding reception after IPL for their friends and family in the industry.