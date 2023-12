Bollywood wives are often trolled over their cricketer husbands bad game and Anushka Sharma is one classic example. And now the one who has joined the bandwagon is Athiya Shetty. The Mubarakan actress who is married to cricket KL Rahul often faces the social media radar but gives a damn about the faceless judgments. But did you know that Athiya is very much aware of her husband KL Rahul's game, unlike Harbhajan Singh's misogynistic remarks over the ladies having less knowledge about cricket. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates.

In his interview reported by Indian Express, KL Rahul reveals how his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya was angry and frustrated more than him when he suffered an injury." She was more frustrated and angry than I was. I found myself trying to keep her calm as it was the first time she was seeing me go through something like this." The cricketer added that how it was a tough time for them and his wife gave him all the love and support that was needed," It was tough for both of us but it also gave us time that we needed together. She gave me a lot of love.".

Talking about Athiya being superstitious when he plays cricket, KL Rahul revealed, "She has a lucky spot at home. So, she wants to sit there. You know how partners can be, they have their lucky positions, their lucky seats. They want to sit there and watch it. She’ll not move when I’m batting. She has certain superstitions when I am playing".

Athiya and KL Rahul had an intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Mumbai Lonavala. The couple often leaves their fans in awe of them with their PDA

