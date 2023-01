Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty walked down the aisle with Indian cricketer KL Rahul and the two got married at her father, Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. The newly married couple took to Instagram and announced their marriage news with a caotion that read, 'In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.' Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

Athiya stole all the attention with her bridal look as she chose a subtle pink chikankari lehenga and he husband KL Rahul looked handsome in an embroidered ivory sherwani. Here are all the interesting details you need to know that went into the making of Athiya's lehenga and her ravishing wedding look.

A look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding look -

The making of Athiya Shetty's lovely pink wedding lehenga

Actress Athiya Shetty's lehenga was handmade, handwoven and made in silk with zardozi and jaali work design. The lehenga featured a beautiful veil and dupatta which was made up of silk organza replete with intricate handiwork. In an interview with Vogue, the designer Anamika Khanna revealed that Athiya's lehenga took 10,000 hours to make. She even revealed that the inspiration behind the wedding lehenga was the bride herself. Anamika further added saying that Athiya's taste is fine and beautiful. She wanted to develop something special for her special day. The exquisite piece of Athiya looks every bit royal and screams attention. Athiya completed her bridal look with blush pink eyeshadow, and nude pink lips and looked glam with a heavy choker necklace, mang tika, earrings, bangles. She did a center-parted bun and slayed in style.