Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana are blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their third child and this time it's a girl after two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. The singer is happy to welcome the queen of his heart as he made the announcement through social media sharing a cute picture of the newbie. The singer also revealed the name Halima as he posted the first glimpse on the internet.

The Pakistani singer left his fans surprised by sharing an adorable picture of his baby girl wrapped in a pink blanket. He pasted an eye mask sticker on her eyes in order to not reveal and hide the face of the newborn. She also wore a green ribbon headband and was sleeping. In the post Atif Aslam wrote, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

He further added, “Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam. 23/03/2023.” The singer welcomed new child in the holy month of Ramadan and hence sent a sweet wish to his fans from newborn Halima. According to babynames.com, the name Halima has an Arabic origin and it means patient and generous.

Atif Aslam married his long-time girlfriend Sara Bharwana in a not-so-fancy wedding on March 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan. Halima is Atif Aslam’s third child, the other two are sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Atif is a celebrated singer in Bollywood but unfortunately, he had to leave the industry after the government banned Pakistani artists in the country. He has lent his soulful melodious voice to some popular Bollywood numbers. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films including Tere Sang Yaara from , O Saathi from , Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Pehli Nazar from Race, and more.