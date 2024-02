Jawan is the biggest hit in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The superstar once again proved he is the reigning king of Bollywood, with Jawan there was a rise of a superstar director in Bollywood and that is Atlee Kumar. He is a star in the south and shined in his debut directorial along with the superstar. After Jawan, there has been strong buzz that Atlee is all set to work with Shah Rukh Khan and it’s Jawan 2. However, Atlee didn’t confirm anything about it but promised that he would do one more film with the superstar all over again. Also Read - WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes the stage with the captains of the teams; netizens gush over King Khan's look, Tiger Shroff's dance and more [Check Reactions]

Atlee once again speaks about working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and promises it will be better and bigger than Jawan.

In his interview with ABP, he reportedly said when asked about the possibility of working with King Khan, he said," Of course, definitely I will crack a subject better than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes, definitely it will happen". Well, fans cannot wait for the big day.

Atlee is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan

Who is not in awe of the superstar, and especially when you get to know him closely it's hard to not fall for him. Atlee is head over heels in love with the superstar and his aura, and in the same interview he was all praises for the actor, "I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on. For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir. Fortunately, I got to do that in my fifth film. God has been kind and I think I have justified that.".

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan were recently felicitated as best director and actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024.