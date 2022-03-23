Attack showcases a super-soldier played by John Abraham. The trailer of the movie, which dropped yesterday, 22nd March, has more than lived up to expectations, with a perfect combination of futuristic sci-fi elements and slick action against the backdrop of well-done and more importantly, believable VFX, plus, obviously, a brawny John Abraham doing what he always does best – pummeling bad guys to a pulp. The Attack trailer was launched today in the presence of the film's producer and lead star, , along with his two heroines in the movie, and , and also co-producer of Pen Movies, besides the Director, Lakshya Raj Anand. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: All about BTS Heardle, Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre Oscars and more

A huge media contingent was also invited at the prestigious Cinepolia Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai, the location of the trailer launch of Attack, to add the excitement and impetus. Needless to say, several question flews from the journalists gathered for the cast and crew after the trailer was displayed. Among the queries raised, BollywoodLife, too, put in its two cents by putting Director Lakshya Raj Anand on the hot seat and outright quizzing him whether Attack was inspired from Hollywood movies like starrer Bloodshot or Van Damme starrer Universal Soldier or both as they, too, revolved around super-soldiers.

Denying their influence and revealing his true inspiration, the filmmaker said, "Yes, I'm inspired by a lot of Hollywood movies, but to be honest, we were already in the process of making this movie when Bloodshot came out. So, it's (the idea) not from that. To tell the truth, we've been more inspired by DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization), the technology wing of the country's military. DRDO is actually working on building India's first super-soldiers. And we've no doubt they'll be fantastic and can take on anyone and anything because that's what DRDO and the Indian military stand for."

Attack also stars , and marks yesteryear actor 's return to the big screen after a gap of 4-5 years. The movie is slated to release in theatres on 1st April.