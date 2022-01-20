John Abraham looks set to do what Akshay Kumar has done so far, twice over. If what we're hearing sis true, then the star is set to release Attack prior to Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, which will make it the film that once again reopens theatres in Maharashtra. For the uninitiated, Attack was earlier supposed to release on 28th January, and while it hasn't officially been postponed yet, it doesn't take rocket science to comprehend that it isn't going to meet its release date just like many others movies, owing to theatrical restrictions or shutdowns that have been re-enforced across the country, citing the threat from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the reason. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce severely disturbs former's brother, Radhe Shyam to clash with Bachchan Pandey and more

Coming to Bachchan Pandey, the film was earlier slated to release on 4th March 2022. However, yesterday, Tuesday, 18th January, the announcement was made that the , , , and starrer will arrive during the Holi weekend on 18th March, making the industry believe that Akshay will once again reopen theatres after doing it twice with Bell Bottom and . The superstar himself dropped the new release date via a tweet that read "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022." Check it out below:

However, that doesn't seem to be the case this time around as a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Attack, which also costars Jacqueline Fernandez, is expected to release in the first week of March to take full advantage of the open period before the Holi weekend, when and starrer Radhe Shyam, too, is likely to clash with Bachchan Pandey.

Our source further informs that no movie is prepared to risk a February release even if theatrical restrictions like night curfews and 50% occupancies are relaxed by then, along with cinema halls reopening in Delhi, as the industry would want to offer people time to ease back in, but come March, the releases should start pouring, with Attack expected to begin the ball rolling.