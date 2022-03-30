John Abraham is known to be quite outspoken. Fans are very keen for Attack, a movie where he plays the role of a super soldier. The film's trailer has got love due to the unique concept, action scenes and the superb BGM. John Abraham who is busy with promotions said that unlike others he is never too keen on promoting his films on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that content worked in modern times, and not over-marketing. In his interview with Tried & Refused Productions YouTube channel he cited the example of The Kashmir Files and how it became a hit even without promotion on Kapil Sharma's show. John Abraham has spoken about proper promotion before as well. Also Read - Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gets body shamed for weight gain; netizens in shock to see her new avatar on the ramp

John Abraham said Lakshya Raj Anand who is the maker of the film was keen to promote it on the platform. It seems he took him to Kapil Sharma. John Abraham was quoted as saying, "He took me to Kapil Sharma, saying 'I want you to be on Kapil Sharma'. I like Kapil, he's a nice boy, but it doesn't translate to ticket sales." He also said that he does not believe in item numbers. John Abraham said his discomfort in item songs also showed on his face on screen at times. The hunk said that traditional forms of marketing films were becoming passe, and over-hype did not guarantee success of a movie.

His last movie Satyamev Jayate 2 was trashed by the critics. He said that criticism was important, and an actor needed to take it positively. He said that it is only honest feedback that encourages improvement. John Abraham said he would not try to hard-sell Attack. He said, "I have no qualms about being ripped apart for something I've done badly… The fact of the matter is, if you don't call a spade a spade, you're going to be stuck."