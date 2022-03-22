has featured in many action-thrillers. His last movie Satyameva Jayate 2 was also an action flick, but it failed to impress the critics and the audiences. The actor is now all set to get one more action-thriller on the big screens; we are talking about his upcoming movie Attack – Part 1 which is all set to release in theatres on 1st April 2022. A few weeks ago, a trailer of the film was released, and now, the makers have unveiled the second trailer of Attack. Also Read - Runway 34 trailer launch: Rakul Preet Singh reveals how NERVOUS she was on facing Ajay Devgn the director after working with Ajay the actor

John took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, "IT'S TIME FOR ONE FINAL ATTACK! #ATTACKTrailer2 out now: http://bit.ly/ATTACKTrailer2 #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22 #ATTACKMovie @LakshyaRajAnand @Rakulpreet @Asli_Jacqueline #RatnaPathakShah @prakashraaj @jayantilalgada #AjayKapoor @MogreYogendra."

The trailer is damn good and keeps us hooked for those 2 minutes 30 seconds. John will be seen playing the role of Super Soldier and it's something we haven't watched in a Bollywood film before. In the trailer, what grabs our attention the most is the action scenes. The movie looks like a classy action movie and we are sure fans of John are excited to watch him in this superhero-type role. Attack also stars and in the lead roles, but the two actresses have been hardly given any scope in the trailer.

The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial is a franchise and part one is coming to theatres this April. It will surely be interesting to watch what response the movie will get at the box office as it is something different from John’s previous movies.

Apart from Attack, John has Ek Villain Returns and Pathaan lined up. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release in July this year, and Pathaan, which also stars and , will release in January 2023.