The trailer of John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez's Attack is out. The movie is an action flick with a sci-fi angle. The trailer is getting immense love from social media. People are bowled over by the action scenes, the terrific BGM and how the trailer has kept the mystery of the film. Fans have been waiting for a John Abraham movie, especially after how Satyamev Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga were such wash-out at the box office. The film has been directed by Lakshya Raj.

Fans are totally bowled over by the trailer. John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez have worked before in movies like Race 2. This is how social media has reacted to the trailer...

#ATTACKtrailer it’s mindblowing and a complete stunner on the way...the trailer is just stupendous and a treat to the movie lovers. — ashish (@ashish29594389) March 7, 2022

John Abraham's #ATTACKtrailer out now

Really fantastic and nice concept by john ,i appreciate this something different in bollywood.And fully action packed, are you going to watch or not? This should be 100 club ??#johnabraham #JacquelineFernandez https://t.co/EscxTcHovx — Real_Samrat (@Great_india143) March 7, 2022

Damm! WHAT-A-TRAILER..???

Action Looks So Good with a new concept..??

After a Long Time Bollywood Bringing Such???

Good Action Thriller Films.. ?

And The Cherry On the Cake was The

Outstanding BGM..??#ATTACKtrailer #JohnAbraham #JacquelineFernandez #RakulPreetSingh pic.twitter.com/19kYUp48zm — Ashu (@its_ashu_) March 7, 2022

Attack is getting a lot of love from lovers of the action genre. Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham's chemistry is also looking good. The VFX is done by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. The film is coming in April 2022.