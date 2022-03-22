Attack trailer launch: John Abraham calls his super-soldier movie the 'PUBG and Mortal Kombat for today's generation'

The Attack trailer was launched today in the presence of the film's producer and lead star, , along with his two heroines in the movie, and , and also co-producer of Pen Movies, besides the Director, Lakshya Raj Anand. A huge media contingent had gathered at the prestigious Cinepolia Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai to add the excitement and impetus to the Attack trailer launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with a perfect combination of futuristic sci-fi elements and slick action against the backdrop of well-done and more importantly, believable VFX, plus, obviously, a brawny John Abraham doing what he always does best – pummeling bad guys to a pulp. Also Read - Attack trailer 2: John Abraham's classy action-thriller looks impressive; actor set to offer something never seen before

Elaborating on the futuristic look and feel of Attack - Part 1 at the trailer launch, John Abraham said, “It's for today's generation. It's all about appealing to today's youth as they'll be able to identify with all the futuristic stuff going on. The youngsters today are into all this techno stuff. They keep playing PubG and Mortal Kombat and all that kind of stuff and are completely into all these different worlds. So Attack is like PubG and Mortal Kombat for today's generation and I'm confident they'll like it as we've made a good film. In fact, Elon Musk is working on the technology to implant nano bytes within people by 2023, so this movie isn't that far off from reality if we think about it.” Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey box office collection: Akshay Kumar starrer number's inflated? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

Speaking on why he bet on the script, the actor added, “Somebody had told me that Parmanu was the worst script that person had ever read. And the industry has many such examples of good scripts getting rejected. So, I really don't mind taking a bet on such scripts (like Attack).” Attack also stars , and marks yesteryear actor 's return to the big screen after a gap of 4-5 years. The movie is slated to release in theatres on 1st April. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: The Kashmir Files trends better than Baahubali 2, Bachchhan Paandey drops at the box office and more