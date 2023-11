Pat Cummins is the man of the moment in the cricket fraternity. Australia's cricket captain has brought home the ICC World Cup 2023 when India was touted to win the tournament. While Indians (many of them are still mourning) the loss to Australia, we have already entered into another cricket tournament. There has been a lot of talk about Pat Cummins as well. The cricket captain made headlines with his comment on how seeing a massive home crowd being silent was the most remarkable thing to see. Experts of the game are analyzing how Australia read the wicket brilliantly and won the match, breaking the hearts of millions.

Pat Cummins the new crush

A video of Pat Cummins returning home to Australia is doing the rounds. The handsome cricketer can be seen in a tee and denims. Netizens are commenting on how he looks like Clark Kent aka Superman. In fact, he is the new crush of ladies who are imaging him as the perfect hero of a rom-com. We wonder if Pat Cummins is aware of how people are literally thirsting over him. He is married with a baby boy. Take a look at these reactions on X....

Captain Pat Cummins has arrived in Australia. pic.twitter.com/hFIyDH0R6f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 22, 2023

Clark Kent who Pat Cummins is the superman ? pic.twitter.com/4GGoXnzFHF — Kashif (@TroubledStorm) November 24, 2023

Is it just me, or are Pat Cummins and Clarke Kent doppelgängers? https://t.co/lLyKe4Dl1s pic.twitter.com/1zCxts72Aw — Hina Safdar (@hinasafi) November 24, 2023

Pat Cummins looks like Clark Kent with glasses. Basically Superman. — カオナシ (@adbsideload) November 23, 2023

Damm. Pat Cummins would make an excellent Clark Kent https://t.co/gjkdNLYE91 — Tushar Nair (@Tusharnair3003) November 22, 2023

pat cummins is the closest thing to a real life clark kent — Srinjoy Majumdar (@BohringBangali) November 22, 2023

My #patcummins crush level upgraded ? he is some how mixture of Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne

⬇️ Kinda Nerdy , i likes ? https://t.co/8UsFeuMKX2 — Amar A ? (@amar_decode) November 22, 2023

We can see that many believe that Pat Cummins is indeed the real life Clark Kent. Some have even compared him to Bruce Wayne. What do you feel about this?