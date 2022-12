Avatar: The Way of Water has taken over the world. The sequel to James Cameron's movie has only received positive reviews from all corners. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai that was attended by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, SS Rajamouli, Varun Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Pritam and many more celebrities. All of them only had good things to say about Avatar: The Way Of Water. But it is Adipurush director Om Raut who is getting trolled for his review and we tell you why. Also Read - Salman Khan for Pathaan to Alia Bhatt for RRR: Here's how much these Bollywood celebrities charged for their cameo appearances in films

Om Raut gets severely trolled for praising Avatar 2

Adipurush has , Saif Ali Khan, and others in pivotal roles. When the trailer of Adipurush made it to the internet, it was severely trolled. Netizens simply could not stop trolling the VFX and Saif Ali Khan's look in the film. From memes to more - Adipurush trailer left many disappointed. Now, at Avatar: The Way of Water special screening, Om Raut stated that it was a phenomenal experience. Netizens are taking a dig at him saying that she must learn something from it for his Adipurush. A comment read, "seeing Om specifically put emphasis on the word "3D" gave me laugh . Looks like he learnt what a movie specifically made to watch in "3D" actually means." Also Read - Pathaan, Pushpa: The Rule and more most anticipated Indian films of 2023 [Watch Video]

Adipurush is set to release in the month of January next year. But there were reports doing the rounds that the makers want to reshoot certain portions. However, there is no confirmation on it. Adipurush trailer received severe backlash especially after the teaser release of HanuMan. The makers have spent a bomb in the making of Adipurush and everyone has their fingers crossed for the film's fate at the box office. The movie also remained in the headlines as reports suggest that the main leads, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are dating each other. But once again, rumours are just rumours.