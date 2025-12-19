Avatar 3 Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s animated film makes BOOM debut in China with…

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has stormed the Chinese market, surpassing 100 million yuan in pre-sales ahead of its massive December 19 debut. While critics are divided over the 198-minute runtime, the film's groundbreaking IMAX 3D visuals are being hailed as a technical masterpiece.

Following director James Cameron's appearance at the Hainan Island International Film Festival to promote the highly anticipated Avatar 3, the much-discussed Hollywood blockbuster made its theatrical debut in China on December 19.

By the evening of Dec. 18, Avatar 3's pre-sale box office earnings had exceeded 100 million yuan ($14 million), as reported by BEACON Pro, a Chinese movie data platform, with more than 870,000 individuals in the country showing interest in the film on the popular ticketing app Taopiaopiao. Notably, female moviegoers make up more than half of this enthusiastic group.

Nonetheless, the film received varied feedback during pre-screening events in various Chinese cities, with some praising it highly while others expressed criticism. Certain fans were so impressed by Cameron that they humorously claimed they would "kneel down" before him, honoring Avatar 3 for its stunning visuals.

Experiencing Avatar 3 like never before! @JimCameron and @zoesaldana made their first trip to Sanya, bringing fans an unforgettable China Premiere full of sights, sounds, and movie magic. pic.twitter.com/4gZygobhtw — Visit Sanya (@VisitSanya) December 10, 2025

Conversely, certain critics pointed out that the storyline and scenes closely resemble those of the earlier edition. The 198-minute length also presents a challenge for the patience of viewers and the scheduling of theaters.

A major pre-screening event took place on December 18, 2025, at a movie theater in Beijing. To celebrate the event and generate excitement before the film's official release the following day on December 19, a striking poster was displayed prominently at the location.

On the 8th of this month, Avatar 3 had its premiere in China at the Hainan Island International Film Festival. Director James Cameron, lead actress Zoe Saldana, along with Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, actor Deng Chao, and Huang Xuan, who provided voices for characters in the movie, participated in the event, showcasing its strong appreciation for the Chinese market. The initial two "Avatar" movies earned more than 1.3 billion yuan each in China's box office sales.

Data from online sources shows that by 10:45 p.m. on December 18, the total box office earnings for films released since November 28 encompassing both those already shown and those scheduled to debut by December 31 have surpassed four billion yuan, indicating strong market performance. This can at least be partly attributed to the diverse range of film genres available. Over 50 films have been scheduled for release to greet the arrival of 2026, covering genres such as suspense, action, and science fiction, thus meeting the diverse viewing demands of audiences.

