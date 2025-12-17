Avatar: Fire and Ash advance bookings: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer TMMTTM might give STIFF competition to…

Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to be released in the Indian theaters soon, but it is going to be released in a highly competitive environment. Read ahead to know more.

James Cameron’s science fiction epic, which takes place on the lush moon Pandora, is soon going to have its third part released in the Indian theaters soon. Releasing on December 19, 2025, the film has raised the anticipation of fans immensely. Taking the early box office reports into consideration, it seems like the movie is going to be performing really well in terms of ticket sales. However, it might not compete with its previous version, Avatar: The Way of Water. With Dhurandhar having been released recently, it seems like the two films might alter each other’s performances. Avatar: Fire and Ash can also face stiff competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Which films would Avatar: Fire and Ash face competition from?

The reason behind the third installment of the Avatar epic possibly not catching up to the second part in the Indian box office would be the strong competitive lineup it is going to be facing. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has maintained its hold on the box office ever since its release. Even though the movie opened with a low buzz, it picked up its momentum eventually. The film’s pace seems to be picking up, even during the second week of release. As per the reports, it might become a hurdle in the box office collection of Avatar: Fire and Ash, especially in the north zone of India.

Tu Meri Main Tera, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is also all set to be released on Christmas. While Avatar: The Way of Water had a fairly non-competitive run, it will be interesting to see if Avatar: Fire and Ash will be able to maintain its box office collection with these star-studded movies.

Avatar: Fire and Ash advance bookings

Advance booking for the movie started out pretty early, 10 days before the release itself. Meanwhile, regular ticket sales also started a week before. As of December 15, Fire and Ash’s pre-bookings were 60% behind The Way of Water. With approximately 2 days to the release, the pre-bookings could really help in setting up the momentum. As per reports, the movie has already sold around 3.5 lakh tickets in all formats. The original English version of the film is leading the charts.

It will be interesting to watch how the movie will perform at the box office, with a stiff competitive environment like this.

