Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron's spectacle opens with...; mints Rs.....

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: With high advance ticket sales and early box office collection on its first day of release in India and elsewhere, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third movie in the wildly successful Avatar trilogy, started its theatrical run with great anticipation. Industry predictions had predicted that Fire & Ash may debut at about ₹30–35 crore gross in India on Day 1 based on pre-release excitement and brand familiarity.

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1

Nonetheless, early live statistics from Sacnilk, a box office tracker, revealed a rather modest ₹1.75 crore net during the early estimates. In India, the movie's advance booking numbers before its December 19 release indicated that there would be a considerable audience. The activity of the much-awaited sci-fi movie, which reportedly sold more than 1,65,000 tickets at the biggest theaters across the nation, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for just one day, is a clear sign of the good pre-release demand.

Avatar: Fire and Ash sees massive global demand

Also, these chains sold over 4,35,000 admissions throughout the course of the weekend, demonstrating high demand across all regions and formats. December 17 marked the start of its global distribution, which is anticipated to bring in between $250 million and $275 million.

Avatar 2 made a collection of Rs...

Avatar: The Way of Water, or Avatar 2, earned over ₹50 crore on its first day of release in 2022 and about ₹500 crore throughout the course of its run. While the first Avatar series made $232 million worldwide in 2009, Way of Water started with $441 million in 2022.

Can Avatar 3 bring another $2 billion?

The most recent film in the trilogy is predicted to make between $340 million and $365 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Globally, Avatar 2 brought in $2.3 billion, whereas the first movie brought in $2.92 billion.

Avatar 3 to face tough competition with Dhurandhar

Avatar: Fire and Ash's ticket sales and opening performance are being closely watched in a competitive landscape that also includes Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, a domestic hit that has amassed significant revenue over the last two weeks and continues to draw strong box office crowds during the holiday season.

