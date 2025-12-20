Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron’s film opens BIG, crosses Rs…

James Cameron's highly anticipated film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has been a topic of discussion worldwide. It is the third installment in the Avatar franchise, following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

James Cameron's highly anticipated film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has been a topic of discussion worldwide. It is the third installment in the Avatar franchise, following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Audiences are expecting stunning visuals and a compelling story this time around. The film stars major stars like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. Although the film received mostly negative reviews from critics upon release, many fans believe it's a must-see on the big screen.

Avatar: Fire and Ash first day earnings in India

According to box office tracking website Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned approximately Rs 18.07 crore in India on its opening day, Friday, until 10 p.m. This figure is considered decent, but significantly lower than the previous film, Avatar: The Way of Water. That film grossed approximately Rs 48.75 crore on its opening day in India. Therefore, surpassing its previous success will be a significant challenge for the new film. Furthermore, it faces stiff competition in India from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is also performing well in its third week.

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash: Story and star cast

The story of Avatar: Fire and Ash unfolds in the world of Pandora. Sam Worthington once again plays Jake Sully, while Zoe Saldana plays Neytiri. The film's world premiere took place on December 1st at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. James Cameron has once again made the film on a grand scale, showcasing a new world, new characters, and unique visuals. The film once again focuses on the environment, conflict, and the battle for power, presented on a large canvas.

Avatar 3 reviews

Audiences and critics are divided on the film. The film's visuals are stunning, with some scenes never seen before. However, the story and characters lack emotional depth. According to the review, the dialogue is weak and the story is largely predictable.

