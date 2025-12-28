Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron directorial sees GROWTH, crosses…, but Dhurandhar remains…

Avatar: Fire and Ash has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in 2025 within a week, leaving behind the collection of Rs 129 crore made by F1 Movie. Let's take a look at the tenth day earning of James Cameron's film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 10: Avatar: Fire and Ash opened strongly at the box office in India, but the second week saw a slightly muted beginning. According to a Sacnilk report, the film collected about Rs 9.6 crore on the eighth day, second Saturday. On the eight day, second Friday, the film earned Rs 7.65 crore. This is the lowest single-day collection for the film. However, on the tenth day by 12 pm, by 1.66 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 10

The overall collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash are still very good. The movie has collected around Rs 128.41 crore net within ten days. The extraordinary collections of the last few days stood as a reason to give a strong opening to this movie, because of which, despite a hold pace witnessed in the second week, overall collections of this movie can be considered satisfactory. As far as the presence of the audience and occupancy is concerned, the overall English occupancy of the film on Saturday was calculated at 28.42%. However, the evening and night shows will witness a better occupancy.

As far as the collections of different languages are concerned, on Friday, the English version of the movie raked in the maximum amount, with a total of around Rs 51.05 crores net till now. This was followed by the Hindi version, with a collection of roughly around Rs 37.4 crores. Coming to the rest of the languages, the Tamil version minted around Rs 16.68 crores in total, while the Telugu version accumulated a total of around Rs 11.42 crores. The Kannada and Malayalam versions were the biggest disappointments and raked in mere Rs 39 lakhs and around Rs 11 lakhs respectively in total.

Will Avatar 3 be able to cross Rs 200 mark in India?

Altogether, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in 2025 within a week, leaving behind the collection of Rs 129 crore made by F1 Movie. The analysts are expecting this movie to cross the Rs 200 crore gross collection by the end of its second week, but it is now facing tough competition at the box office from Dhurandhar, which is currently the first choice for the audience.

