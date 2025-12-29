Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron's movie surpasses THESE two sci-fi movies of all time, earns...

The Avatar movies continue to be profitable long after their theatrical debuts, and they often do better internationally than just domestically (Fire & Ash made $57.6M in China, somewhat more than The Way of Water's opening weekend).

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron appears to be on a roll. The third instalment of his Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire & Ash, raked in $64 million over the Christmas weekend, thereby continuing its run as the top-grossing movie, and that amount does not include the $88 million that has already been collected since last Thursday. So, Avatar 3 is now officially more successful than the other two sci-fi masterpieces- Interstellar and Dune: Part Two.

The highest-grossing science fiction films of all time are still the original Avatar movie and Avatar: The Way of Water. This could see Fire & Ash claiming the number one position in the box office for the year 2026 and beyond because its predecessors had the same 7-week consecutive reign and a well-deserved win since the film received a lot of love from the fans.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 10

The overall collection of Avatar: Fire and Ash are still very good. The movie has collected around Rs 137.65 crore net within ten days. The extraordinary collections of the last few days stood as a reason to give a strong opening to this movie, because of which, despite a hold pace witnessed in the second week, the overall collections of this movie can be considered satisfactory. As far as the presence of the audience and occupancy is concerned, the overall English occupancy of the film on Sunday was calculated at 48.31, with morning shows at 28.42%, afternoon shows at 62.63%, and further increasing the evening shows at 68.92% and night shows at 33.27%

Avatar 3 worldwide collection

The science fiction epic Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is still doing well at the box office worldwide. Through the second weekend, the third instalment in the popular Avatar trilogy has surpassed $750 million globally and is approaching the coveted billion-dollar club.

Can Avatar Fire and Ash Pass $1B?

