Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 11: James Cameron movie maintains STRONG hold after..., but TMMTMTTM saw...

Avatar: Fire and Ash continue to benefit from the lack of significant competitor releases. The successful run of the movie at the box office is the reason for its maintaining the greatest number of screens and prime time shows across the country.

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 11: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has begun its second week on a high note, with minimal decrease on Day 11 and demonstrating its long-term box office potential. On Day 11 (Tuesday), Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed around ₹18-20 crore at the Indian box office in all languages. Considering it is a working Wednesday, these figures are great and suggest a stable hold following a busy second weekend.

Major cities continued to have high occupancy, particularly in IMAX and 3D formats.

TRENDING NOW

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 11

Avatar: Fire and Ash has made between ₹365 and ₹375 crore at the Indian box office after 11 days. If the current trend continues, the movie is anticipated to achieve the ₹400 crore milestone in the near future. With these numbers, the movie is unquestionably one of the highest-grossing Hollywood productions in India.

No major competition boosts Avatar’s...

Avatar: Fire and Ash continue to benefit from the lack of significant competitor releases. The successful run of the movie at the box office is the reason for its maintaining the greatest number of screens and prime time shows across the country. Theatres are prioritising the film due to its good performance; thus, collections are secured.

Avatar 3 eyeing for...

Avatar 3 is anticipated to do even better in the coming third weekend due to its impressive weekday statistics. The movie may add another huge portion to its total if momentum holds strong. If the movie keeps its strong grip, the ₹450 crore milestone now seems attainable in the long term.

Will Avatar 3 be able to cross Rs 200 mark in India?

Altogether, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in 2025 within a week, leaving behind the collection of Rs 129 crore made by F1 Movie. The analysts are expecting this movie to cross the Rs 200 crore gross collection by the end of its second week, but it is now facing tough competition at the box office from Dhurandhar, which is currently the first choice for the audience.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more