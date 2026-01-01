Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 13: James Cameron's sci-fi epic eyes Rs..., but Dhurandhar refuses to...

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, a Hollywood movie, is having a good run in the Indian cinema market. The film's revenue is still very good even with strong rivals.

James Cameron's Hollywood film, Avatar: The Way of Water, is performing well at the Indian box office. Despite tough competition, the film's earnings remain steady. Even with the pressure from the big Bollywood hit Dhurandhar, audiences continue to flock to theaters to watch this film. The film has maintained its presence in its third week and is receiving a decent response in various languages. According to Sacnilk's report, the film earned approximately Rs 5.25 crore on its 12th day, Tuesday. With this, the film's total collection in all languages in India has reached approximately Rs 148.15 crore. The film had a fantastic start in its first week, earning Rs 109.5 crore in just seven days, indicating a strong opening.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 13

Avatar: Fire and Ashes saw a decline in the second week. In the second week, the film did business of approximately Rs 38.65 crore. Despite this, the film continues to attract audiences to theaters. On the last day of the year, the 13th day (second Wednesday), the film earned approximately Rs 5.15 crore, increasing its total collection to approximately Rs 153.30 crore. In terms of occupancy, the English version led the way. The English version recorded 29.75 percent occupancy. The Hindi version had 23.21 percent, and the Tamil version had 18.55 percent occupancy.

Avatar: Fire and Ash to face competition at the box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s release comes at a time when Dhurandhar is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 700 crore net in India and more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide. In addition, the war drama film Ikkis, which was released on January 1st, could also increase competition at the box office in the coming days.

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in the Avatar franchise, directed by James Cameron. The first Avatar film was released in 2009, and the second film was released in 2023. The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet reprising their roles. James Cameron has also confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development and are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

