Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 15: James Cameron’s film earns Rs 77 billion worldwide, but still FAILS to…

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has performed well in the first two weeks of its release. The film has grossed over Rs 7700 crore worldwide. However, the film still fails to break this record.

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has performed well in the first two weeks of its release. The film has grossed over Rs 7700 crore worldwide. However, the film has not yet entered the top 10 or top 50 list of all-time worldwide highest-grossing films. According to the latest report by Box Office Mojo, the film is currently at the 100th position. Box Office Mojo's tracking report revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash still has a long way to go to top the all-time list. To break into the top 10, films have to consistently rake in big bucks over a long period of time. Even though the first two weeks' earnings have been strong, making it to the list of the biggest films in history is a different level of challenge. This is the reason why, despite being a part of such a big franchise, this film is lagging at the moment.

What are the top 5 films of all time worldwide?

If we talk about the top 5 films of all time worldwide, then this list includes most of the films of James Cameron. Avatar (2009) is still in first place, having made a historic 900 million dollars. At number two is Avengers: Endgame (2019). Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) takes the third position. At number four is the classic film Titanic, while at number five is China's superhit film Ne Zha 2. All these films were successful in breaking records at the time of their release.

TRENDING NOW

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 15

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, on the 15th day, the film has earned about Rs 2.85 crore. With this, the total collection of the film in India has reached around Rs 163.05 crore. These figures may change with time, including evening and night shows.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Day-wise Collection

Avatar: Fire and Ash has also performed well in India. The film earned Rs 109.5 crore in the first week. In the second week, the film collected Rs 7.65 crore on the eighth day and Rs 10 crore on the ninth day. On the 11th and 12th day, the film earned Rs 5 crore, while on the 13th day, it earned Rs 5.25 crore. On the 14th day, the film collected around 6 crore, with the total collection continuing to grow steadily.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more